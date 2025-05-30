Karate Kid: Legends, the eagerly anticipated sixth installment of The Karate Kid franchise, has finally hit the big screen. If you’re planning to watch it in theatres but haven’t seen all the previous Karate Kid films or the Cobra Kai series, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered! Here is what we think is a quick and efficient way to enjoy the film, even if you are entirely new to the franchise.

The Best Way To Enjoy Karate Kid: Legends

We think it’s not absolutely necessary to watch every Karate Kid movie and all Cobra Kai seasons before Karate Kid: Legends. Start with the 1984 classic, The Karate Kid, to understand Ralph Macchio’s character arc and the legacy of Mr. Miyagi (who was played by Pat Morita). You can skip the next three movies and head straight to the 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan to get familiar with his character, Mr. Han.

After that, we recommend watching Cobra Kai Season 1. It has ten episodes with runtimes of around thirty minutes each. If you’re short on time, try watching at least the first few episodes to get a feel for Ralph Macchio’s grown-up character.

Can You Watch Karate Kid: Legends As A Standalone Movie?

Yes, you totally can. But if you follow the quick viewing plan we mentioned above, it’ll make Karate Kid: Legends a much more rewarding and enjoyable experience.

Where To Watch The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid (2010), & Cobra Kai Season 1?

The 1984 and 2010 films are streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (Sony Pictures Channel), and MX Player. And the Cobra Kai series is streaming on Netflix.

Karate Kid: Legends – Plot & Cast

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay with This, The End of the F***ing World) in his feature film directorial debut, Karate Kid: Legends takes place after the events shown in the recently concluded Cobra Kai series. The underlying plot of the film follows a gifted martial artist, Li Fong (Ben Wang), who relocates to New York City with his mother.

But when the Kung Fu expert becomes the target of local karate champion Conor Day (Aramis Knight), he decides to enter a karate tournament under the guidance of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The film also features Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen in supporting roles.

Karate Kid: Legends Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Revealed HBO’s Succession Left Him Devastated: “I’m So Heartbroken That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News