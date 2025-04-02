Karate Kid: Legends dropped major connections to Cobra Kai, bringing together two martial arts icons in a way that stunned longtime faithful. Ralph Macchio, the original Karate Kid, and Jackie Chan, who led the 2010 reboot, finally joined forces on-screen.

In an exclusive preview, Macchio, Chan, and rising star Ben Wang revealed how Karate Kid: Legends tied into Cobra Kai and expanded the universe. Macchio and Chan’s characters combined their unique fighting styles – karate and kung fu – to train their new student, Li Fong, played by Wang. Their mentorship set the stage for a thrilling martial arts showdown.

Macchio reflected on the connection between Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso’s past. “Seeing how important Li Fong is to Mr. Han and Daniel’s relationship with Miyagi—there’s a parallel there,” he said (via People). Mr. Han, who trained Jaden Smith’s Dre Parker in the 2010 film, brought kung fu into the mix. “There’s the kung fu he learned in Beijing from Mr. Han, but he’s entering a karate tournament, which is a different type of martial arts. And now, combining those worlds in an authentic way, the kung fu and karate, it’s something fresh.”

Karate Kid: Legends built on themes explored in Cobra Kai’s final season. LaRusso had already mixed styles, teaming up with Johnny Lawrence to blend Miyagi’s defensive techniques with Cobra Kai’s aggressive tactics. That approach led their students, and Johnny himsel, to victory at the Sekai Taikai, the ultimate global karate championship.

Director Jonathan Entwistle ensured that Karate Kid: Legends honored the franchise’s legacy. “They are both part of the Karate Kid universe—without Karate Kid, there would be no Cobra Kai,” he told People magazine. “Our film is set after the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai and takes the Karate Kid mythology in a fresh direction with a new set of characters.”

Chan entered the Karate Kid universe in 2010 (as Mr. Han). That film echoed the original Karate Kid trilogy – introducing a young martial artist who overcame bullying through mentorship and discipline. With Karate Kid: Legends, Chan’s Mr. Han played a more direct role in shaping the franchise’s next chapter.

Ben Wang, the newest face in the franchise, embraced the challenge of stepping into such a legendary series. Known for his role in American Born Chinese, Wang had long admired the films.

Entwistle crafted Wang’s character to capture the essence of Jackie Chan’s signature fighting style. That influence showed in the film’s action sequences, where Wang and Chan shared fast-paced, comedic combat moments.

Blending these worlds felt special to Macchio. The film is a passing of the torch, uniting past, present, and future generations of Karate Kid fans.

Karate Kid: Legends hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

