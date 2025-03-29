The newest soap opera in town, Beyond The Gates, has been enjoying much success. Viewers are intrigued by the fresh vibes, new characters, cool set design, and innovative styling. Since it is the first new daytime drama in over 25 years, viewers definitely have something all-new to look forward to.

From secrets and struggles to face-offs and bombshells, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the newest soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS to watch the first majorly black-led drama on daytime television.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 31, 2025

The week’s first episode sees Vanessa and Joey talking more than houses. How will their chat go? Up next, Kat and Eva face off. Will this lead to something substantial? When Dani gives Chelsea her input, will she take it or reject any suggestions? Elsewhere, Bill goes behind Naomi’s back, but for what? Lastly, Andre avoids Ashley. Will he be successful in this plan?

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

When Dani gets an unexpected visitor, who could it be? Meanwhile, Naomi takes control of her case. Will she be able to reach the results she is really hoping for? On the other hand, Jacob takes a stand against Detective Malone. Will he be able to put across his point and stay firm in the same?

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

In the next episode of Beyond The Gates, Bill admits why he really came to see Dani. How will she react to his confession? How will this meet-up go when Ashley and Derek invite Andre over for dinner? Meanwhile, Jacob and Naomi struggle with moral dilemmas. Will they be able to figure a way out of this mess?

Thursday, April 3, 2025

The penultimate episode features Randy asking Doug questions. Will he be able to respond to whatever he has to ask? Will the former get the answers he has been looking for? What exactly is in store for the two of them? How will Nicole react to this behavior when she crashes Vanessa’s business meeting? Lastly, Bill and Naomi go head-to-head. What new fireworks can be seen when they face off and stand for what they want?

Friday, April 4, 2025

The Beyond The Gates week ends with Andre beginning interviews for his documentary. Will he get the content he needs to elevate his work? Or will he have to find another way? When Chelsea has a change of heart, what will she do? Nicole drops a bombshell on Vanessa, but what could it be about?

