Beyond The Gates has been going more than strong and steady ever since it premiered in February this year, becoming the first new soap in decades. Fans have been loving the sets, the costumes, the characters and all of the drama. Expert some big revelations and the aftermath of it all this week.

From breaking points and shocking secrets to huge fallouts and betrayals, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS to see the daytime drama set in Fairmont Crest, Maryland.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 5, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Leslie’s explosive revelations pushing the Duprees and Richardsons to their breaking points, sending the whole family scrambling to pick up the pieces. How exactly will this affect them? Will they be able to emerge stronger after all the dama or will it be hard to pick the pieces and put them back together after this whole debacle?

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The episode on Tuesday will be preempted for UEFA coverage on CBS.

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The episode on Wednesday will be preempted for UEFA coverage on CBS.

Thursday, May 8, 2025

The next episode features Nicole massively struggling with the fallout of Ted’s decades-old betrayal. What will her next plan of action be? On the other hand, Bill’s covert role in burying Ted’s secret resurfaces, forcing each member of the Dupree and Hamilton families to reevaluate loyalties.

More than that, the families question old bonds and wonder if anything in their world remains secure. Who will be the binding force of the families in the aftermath of the revelations and drama? Will it take time to heal the wounds caused by the secrets that recently came to light? And how long?

Friday, May 9, 2025

The final episode of the week witnesses the Duprees scrambling to steady the ship in the wake of Ted’s betrayal. Will their bonding and love for each other manage to steer the ship through the rocky and choppy waters amid the aftershocks of the truth that gave the whole family a burn to remember?

Meanwhile, Eva struggles to make amends. How will she make things work for her? Is this going to cook up a plan to earn forgiveness or will her idea flop down the road? Lastly, Kat witnesses an intimate moment that could change her life. How will she recover from this shocking truth? Stay tuned.

