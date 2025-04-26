The previous week on Beyond The Gates saw lots of exciting, interesting and hooking scenes including romances, family bonding, career growth, gambling addictions, and more. There’s plenty more on the way as the new soap opera soars its wings and takes flight into the hearts of the viewers.

From detective work and work planning to celebrations and revelations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the hit soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Fairmont Crest.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Naomi struggling to gain the trust of her new client. Will she be able to find a way to convince them and make her plan work? Or will she fail in fulfilling her goals? Does she need some help? Up next, Ashley and Derek adjust to their new living arrangement.

Is it going to be quite a task for them? Or will they figure a way out to run things smoothly? And when Leslie launches her latest scheme against the Duprees, how exactly will things go? Is she going to fall flat on her face or is there a chance she might actually succeed with her plotting endeavor?

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

On Tuesday, the episode will be preempted due to UEFA coverage on the network.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday will also see the episode being preempted due to UEFA coverage on the network.

Thursday, May 1, 2025

The next episode features the Dupree family kicking off Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party. What drama will unfold as the celebrations scale to new heights? Elsewhere, Eva tries one last time to keep her mother in check. Is she going to be successful or is this going to be yet another failed attempt?

Kat inches closer to unearthing the conspiracy that threatens to shatter the family’s big night, what could this be about? Will she truly find something so damning? And how will she react when she does? How will the family react to the same, especially when the whole celebration mood turns sour?

Friday, May 2, 2025

The final episode of the week witnesses Ted and Nicole’s anniversary party being a night the family won’t soon forget. Is the conspiracy the reason? On the other hand, Ashley and Derek juggle the messy reality of moving in. Are they harboring regrets about it? Or will they manage? Lastly, Bill braces for his part in Ted’s deception to come to light. Tune in to see the drama.

