After more than a month of airing, Beyond The Gates has settled itself into a top soap opera with fans tuning in to watch each new episode while also involving themselves in the equations of the characters. There’s drama and there’s romance, there are family feuds and there are even revenge plots.

From plotting and plans to flourishing careers and past traumas, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Fairmont Crest, Maryland.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 7, 2025

The week starts with Tyrell suffering a humiliating blow. How will he deal with it and bounce back? Up next, Leslie escalates her vendetta. Will her plans work or will they eventually fail? Meanwhile, Ted scrambles to protect his family from the fallout. How far will he truly go to keep his family safe?

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

When Dani preps Chelsea’s farewell fashion show, will everything go well and smooth or is trouble around the corner? Elsewhere, Smitty takes on a new influencer assignment. Is she going to ace it or will there be trouble? On the other hand, the family converges at a can’t-miss event. What new drama will erupt now? And will the family be able to stay banded together?

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The next episode features Andre’s hospital documentary facing quite an unexpected pushback from wary staff. How will he deal with this issue? Will he have some help for the same? Samantha sets her sights on modeling with Chelsea’s help. Will they be able to pull this off? Lastly, Leslie’s covert actions raise suspicions about Laura’s recovery. What will this lead to?

Thursday, April 10, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Dani facing fallout from losing her charity board seat. How will she pull her life back together and recover from this setback? Up next, Samantha’s push to become a model sparks conflict at home. Will she be able to cool tempers and do some convincing? Lastly, Bill flaunts his union with Hayley at the country club in a brazen attempt.

Friday, April 11, 2025

The final episode features Samantha’s quest for a modeling manager pitting Dani against Chelsea. What new drama will happen now? Will this affect things for her? When Doug’s gambling habit jeopardizes his surgical duties, will he be able to make it up? Lastly, Ted wrestles with the affairs of his past. What will it take for him to recover from it and move on in life?

