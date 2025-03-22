Fairmont Crest might be the newest addition to iconic soap opera locations, but it has its own share of drama, entertainment and interesting dynamics that fans can’t seem to get enough of. Beyond The Gates is only about a month old but the audience has accepted it with open arms and lots of love.

From traps and confessions to secrets and schemes, the viewers have a lot to look forward to on the daytime drama. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates whenever they tune in to CBS to watch the newest soap opera that has been raking in good ratings recently.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 24, 2025

The week starts with Joey getting into business with Vanessa. Will this be fruitful? Up next, Jacob causes trouble for Marcel. What kind of a response will he get in return? When Chelsea truly considers her pivot from model to designer, what will be her final decision? Lastly, Kat and Tomas grow even closer. How will this change the dynamic of their blooming relationship?

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

When Dani struggles emotionally, how will she find a way out of it? On the other hand, Vernon confronts Martin. What will this lead to? When Chelsea reveals her plans, what will they be? Naomi makes a big decision. Will it affect the lives of those around her? What could it actually be about?

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

When Dani reacts to Chelsea’s confession, will this unravel the truth? Bill challenges Naomi, but how will she react to this? Up next, Tomas confides in Kat. Meanwhile, Smitty wonders what else Martin is hiding from him. Will there be any clues? Or will he be kept in the dark until Martin reveals it?

Thursday, March 27, 2025

In the next episode, Leslie tries to help Eva. Will her assistance be of any use? When Kat hatches a scheme of her own, will she be any successful? Elsewhere, Martin and the family worry about Tyrell. When Marcel is nice to Jacob, what is he after? Lastly, Smitty confronts Martin. How will this fare?

Friday, March 28, 2025

The final episode of the week features Vanessa being suspicious of Doug and Joey. Will she confront them about it or let things go? Up next, Leslie and Ted go head-to-head. What will be the conclusion of this? Will this lead to more trouble than they warranted for? When Kat sets a trap for Eva, will she fall into it? Lastly, Tyrell confides in Samantha. Will it help him be at ease? Or will it only be a temporary respite amidst all the other issues?

