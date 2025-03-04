Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous Sherlock Holmes stories have been adapted into several forms of media, including TV shows, movies, books, and games. The show has also inspired other detective stories. Although the world created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was limited within the books, the creators took the imagination out of the pages to expand the world of intrigue, intelligence, and espionage posed in the books.

There is a new Sherlock Holmes spin-off that you need to know. With four episodes having aired so far, this spin-off is CBS’s second foray into a world paying homage to the brilliant detective living at 221B Baker Street. The show is titled Watson and stars Morris Chestnut in the lead. It premiered on January 26, 2025, with one episode airing each week, every Sunday.

Watson: Plot, Cast & Other Details

Watson tells the story of Doctor John Watson, the popular character from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories. The show follows Watson, a geneticist a year after Holmes’ alleged death at the hands of Moriarty at the Reichenbach Falls. Watson opens a clinic in Pittsburgh named after his detective friend. His patients, however, are anything but the usual kind. As the story progresses, Watson comes across evidence pointing to the fact that Moriarty might not be dead yet.

Eve Harlow stars as Ingrid Derian, an aloof but highly skilled neurologist. Peter Mark Kendall stars as identical twin brothers Stephens and Adam Croft, infectious disease and functional medicine specialists at the clinic. Rochelle Aytes stars as Mary Morstan, Watson’s estranged wife and also a talented surgeon on the East Coast.

She is also the medical director of Watson’s clinic. Inga Schlingmann stars as Sasha Lubbock, a rheumatology and immunology specialist. Lastly, Ritchie Coster plays Shinwell Johnson, a former criminal turned administrator aide at Holmes’ clinic. Randall Park stars as Holmes’ archnemesis, Prof. James Moriarty.

Inspector Lestrade and Irene Adler are also slated to appear on the show soon, as told by the show’s creator, Craig Sweeney, in an interview with Deadline. Speaking about what to expect from the show, Sweeney added, “For me, the goal with the show was that every week, you can tune in, you can be entertained by a twisty mystery, you can be moved by people facing something we all face in our own lives, which is sickness. And you can learn something new about the world.”

Touted as “a medical drama with detective elements,” Watson has secured a 4.8 average IMDb score based on over 2,000 ratings. The show has a good mix of mystery and intrigue akin to the Holmes lore. “It’s primarily a medical show, but the methodology of Sherlock is definitely applied consistently. The enormous influence of Sherlock upon Watson’s life is ever present as well. Yes, they do, at times, find themselves in a criminal situation as well,” said Sweeney about the show in his interview with Deadline.

Watson episode 5 will air on March 9, 2025.

