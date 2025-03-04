Port Charles has seen romances, family feuds, confrontations, allegations, affairs, adultery, and much more. The last few weeks of General Hospital have seen resurging romances, sparks flying, shocking murders, and a parentage reveal that shook the audience. There is still a lot more on the way in the soap opera.

From threats and confessions to confiding chats and fresh news, plenty of exciting scenes are expected this week. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 4, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running, award-winning, and popular daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 4, 2025

The episode features Laura bringing news to Curtis. What could it be about, and will it help his quest against Drew? Up next, Brad has a confession to make. Is it about Lucas, or has he shared with Portia that he told his aunt what she did? How exactly will this chat change things for the two of them?

Meanwhile, Emma confides in Gio. What does she have to share with him? Will he be able to offer her a shoulder to listen? Will this strengthen their bond? On the other hand, Carly lashes out. Her life has been a mess lately with the Drew and Willow drama, Michale getting treated, and Josslyn going through her own issues after the Cyrus murder and Brennan’s offer for her.

The only moment of peace she has found is on her dates with Brennan, and their romance has gotten steady over the last couple of weeks. So when she lashes out due to all the drama and exhausting moments, it will not be too much of a surprise. But what has caused Carly to get frustrated enough to lash out? And who could be on the receiving end of it? Continue watching General Hospital to find out!

Will she feel relieved after expressing her built-up emotions? In addition, Portia feels threatened. Now that Drew has found some dirt on her, thanks to Selina Wu, she is bound to worry and fear. Drew is sure to use it to his advantage and do whatever it takes, primarily due to his enmity with Curtis. How will she react? Drew has also given her an offer to consider.

He told her she could help him and keep her secrets safe. Will she give in to keep the fact that she changed Heather’s test results under wraps? Or will she stay firm about not stooping so low to save her skin? Next on General Hospital, Dante and Cody chat about Brook Lynn and Lulu. What has caught their attention? Jason gives Sidwell a warning. Will he heed it?

