From confrontations and romances to tensions and keeping secrets, the characters have been busy. Be it paternity revelations, resurging sparks and lots more. Here’s what the viewers can expect from the March 3, 2025, episode of General hospital when they tune into ABC to watch the soap.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 3, 2025

The first episode of March features Sasha having a surprise visitor that leaves her feeling uneasy. When she arms herself and tells them to leave or she will scream, who could be? As per the spoilers, Sasha then goes on to update Jason. Will she tell him about the uncomfortable visit she faced?

Up next, Lulu makes a request of Spinelli. What does she have to ask him and will he agree to it or have some conditions for it? Meanwhile, Gio seeks Dante’s advice. Since both of them are unaware of his real paternity, Gio is unaware that it’s his father who he is turning to for the much-needed help.

Will this chat help them bond better? How soon will they find out what their biological relationship is? Meanwhile, Sidwell tries to make a deal. Will he be successful or will he have to return empty handed? On the other hand, Drew confronts Curtis. While the latter was having a chat with Portia about a getaway, Drew shows up. To add to it, he came with a warning for Curtis.

Drew told him that if he takes something from him, he will take something from Curtis. What exactly is up the former’s sleeve? Will this lead to some major drama or will Curtis find a way to solve things and get rid of Drew for good? Will Willow somehow get involved in the midst of this due to Drew due to their controversial romance, affair and scandal which was revealed?

Will Nina and Carly turn on Drew when they find out that his evil plans can endanger Willow? How far will Drew go to get what he wants? Meanwhile, Brad asks Lucas an important question. Will he get the answers he has been looking for? Lastly, Sonny asks Lucy for help. Will she offer him the assistance he needs or will the mob boss have to do things on his own?

Lois has been keeping the truth about Gio’s parentage a secret and was seen covering her tracks recently. She is worried that once Brook Lynn finds out that Gio is her son with Dante, she will never forgive her. How far will Lois go to keep the daughter in her life and keep the past buried?

