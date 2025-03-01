The first new soap opera in 25 years is finally here. Beyond The Gates has officially premiered, and fans already love the brand-new daytime drama’s fashion, dynamics, sets, drama, and characters. There is plenty to be enjoyed by the viewers as the series sets its pace and makes a place.

From secrets and team-ups to insecurities and confrontations, the audience has plenty to look forward to regarding the new addition to the soap opera roster. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS to enjoy the majorly black daytime series.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 3, 2025

The week starts with Leslie revealing a secret about Eva. Up next, Chelsea goes live while Ashley and Andre team up to help out a patient. Will they be successful, or will they have to face its consequences? Bill convinces Haley to persevere. Will she take his advice or do what her heart asks her to?

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Smitty questions Martin Ashley and Andre’s bond. How will their respective chats change the dynamic of their equations? When Derek feels insecure in his relationship, how will he get rid of this emotion? Lastly, the Dupree family holds a press conference. What do they have to share? Could it be a bombshell to remember or just an update for others?

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

When Doug gives in to temptation, will he later regret it? Vanessa flirts with Diego. Will this cause a spark to fly between them? Jacob feels guilty. What has he done to feel this way? Meanwhile, Eva decides to meet Ted. Kat questions Leslie about Laura. Will she get the answers she is looking for?

Thursday, March 6, 2025

The next episode features Chelsea having a moment with her friend’s wife. How will this impact things in the future? When Kat is suspicious of Eva, will she confront her or find another way to reach the truth? On the other hand, Martin confronts Smitty, and Dani confronts Hayley. What exactly do they have to ask? Lastly, Andre stirs the pot on Derek and Ashley’s double date night. How will the two react to this dramatic behavior from him?

Friday, March 7, 2025

The last episode of the week sees Jacob alleviating his guilt with a bold move. Will he later regret it? Meanwhile, Joey helps Doug ou,t, and Eva solidify her position with Ted. When Nicole and Leslie’s bitterness boils, how far will the ladies take their feud, and will it become troublesome?

