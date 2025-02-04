When it comes to American soap operas, names like The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives come to mind. A new show joins the lineup as CBS prepares to launch Beyond The Gates. Apart from being the latest soap opera, it has a primarily black cast. Here’s what we know about its cast and characters.

Beyond The Gates: Cast & Characters Of CBS Daytime Drama Explained

Tamara Tunie plays Anita Dupree, the matriarch of the family. Back in the day, she was a famous singer, and underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness gained from her humble beginnings. Clifton Davis is Vernon Dupree, the patriarch of the family. He is a gentle and humble former senator with knowledge and experience who fights for what’s right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond the Gates (@beyondthegatescbs)

Karla Mosley plays Dani Dupree, a “model-turned-momager who gave up her career for love.” She is free-spirited, headstrong, and uninhibited and has always marched to the beat of her drum, even as a child. Daphnee Duplaix portrays Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, Anita’s daughter. She is a competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist who embodies empathy.

Maurice Johnson is Ted Richardson, a plastic surgeon with private practice. Colby Muhammad essays the role of Katherine “Kat” Richardson, a spoiled and entitled woman who has enjoyed a privileged position in the world. Brandon Claybon plays Martin Richardson, a congressman who hopes to become the first gay President. Mike Manning plays Bradley “Smitty” Smith.

He is a former political reporter turned househusband with a brilliant sense of humor. Sean Freeman is Andre Hamilton, a photographer and playboy with a mysterious aura. Timon Durrett is Bill Hamilton, a calculated criminal defense attorney with many connections. RhonniRose Mantilla is Chelsea Hamilton, a social media influencer and high-fashion model who wants to design her own brand. Arielle Prepetit portrays the role of Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne, a smart, civil attorney and talented singer.

Jibre Hordges is Jacob Hawthorne, a robbery and homicide detective at the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. Ambyr Michelle plays Eva Thomas, a determined assistant waiting for an opportunity to play her cards right. Trisha Mann-Grant plays Dana “Leslie” Thomas, a charming waitress and bartender. Marquita Goings plays Hayley Lawson.

She is an intelligent and witty paralegal. Lauren Buglioli portrays Vanessa McBride, a high-end real estate agency owner who knows the ins and outs of luxury property. Alex Alegria is Tomas “Tom” Navarro, a confident attorney, while Jen Jacob is Ashley Morgan, a nurse at Garland Hospital.

She is cheerful and independent while having a fun-loving personality. Ben Gavin plays Derek Baldwin, a fearless firefighter who is devoted to not just his work but also all his relationships in life, romantic and platonic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond the Gates (@beyondthegatescbs)

