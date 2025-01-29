Do you dislike going to the theater to watch movies but still want to catch all the latest releases during their initial days? The makers of the Telugu movie Coffee With A Killer have got you covered.

Just like in the Covid-19 era, they’re skipping the theatrical release and heading straight to an OTT platform. Let’s learn more about this much-awaited movie.

Plot

Coffee With A Killer unfolds in a coffee shop, where a diverse group of characters cross paths. Among them are a cop, a killer, a pair of lovers, a lazy chef, and even a group engaged in a spirited film discussion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoin (@ahavideoin)

As the story progresses, the coffee shop becomes the backdrop for a unique blend of ordinary interactions and illicit activities, all unfolding in the same public space.

Cast and Crew

Helmed by RP Patnaik, the film features Ravi Babu, Srinivas Reddy, Temper Vamsi, and others in key roles. Produced under the SevenHills Productions banner, the background score is composed by Bharat Mudhusudan.

Release Date and Platform

The film is set to premiere on Aha on January 31, 2025. As noted earlier, it will bypass a theatrical release entirely.

For updates on the film, stay tuned to Koimoi’s section Down South.

Must Read: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay Creates History, Beats Thug Life To Clock Highest Overseas Theatrical Rights?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News