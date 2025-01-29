Prabhas is working on many films, one of which is with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Hanu Raghavapudi directed Sita Ramam, which became a surprise hit. The film starred Dulquer Salmaan and marked Mrunal Thakur’s Tollywood debut.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Fauji was happening fast. But Prabhas got injured, so production stopped for some time. Despite this, the film is in the news for many reasons. A new rumor is spreading in Telugu cinema circles, and those speculations state that Fauji is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s film Veer-Zaara, which was directed by Yash Chopra.

In Veer-Zaara, Shah Rukh Khan plays an army officer who gets imprisoned in Pakistan while searching for his love. Preity Zinta plays the female lead. Rumors suggest that Fauji also has a similar story, and It may be about lost love over many years.

As these rumors spread, the movie’s internal team members are said to have clarified. According to inside sources, these reports are false. A source said only one part of the rumor is true, and that is Prabhas is playing an army officer. But the rest of the story is different.

The film is tentatively titled Fauji, and Hanu Raghavapudi has written an original story for this period drama. It is said to have romance and action as its main themes.

Prabhas has not acted in a romantic role for a long time. His last romantic film was Radhe Shyam, which failed at the box office. Apart from Fauji, Prabhas is working on other films as well. He is acting in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi Dasari. He is also acting in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Soon, he will start shooting for Kalki 2898 AD—Part 2.

