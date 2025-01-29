After The Greatest Of All Time, Thalpathy Vijay is now putting his heart and soul into Thalapathy 69, titled Jana Nayagan. The Tamil political action thriller marks his last outing in the acting world before he dives into his political career. Way before the big release, it broke a massive record with its overseas distribution rights. Scroll below for all the details!

Overseas Pre-Release Business

As per multiple online reports, the overseas rights of Jana Nayagan has been sold for a whopping 75 crores. It is to be noted that the deal has been signed on a refundable advance basis. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has created history as this is the highest-ever international theatrical rights sold by a Tamil film.

Surpasses Thug Life

Previously, Kamal Haasan led Thug Life held the #1 spot with an overseas theatrical deal of 63 crores, which was sold to AP International and Home Screen Entertainment. Jana Nayagan is now the first-ever Tamil film to cross the 70 crore mark.

Thalapathy Vijay redeems himself

Many would know, that before Thug Life, it was Leo, that sold the highest theatrical rights in the international circuit. With a sum of 60 crores, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial had set new benchmarks for the Kollywood industry.

In less than two years of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has regained his #1 position, which is truly impressive!

More about Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. It marks her reunion with Thalapathy Vijay after Beast. The supporting cast also features Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The political action thriller is produced by KVN Productions. The production house is backing a Tamil film for the first time. They mostly work on Kannada films and are also producers for Yash’s Toxic.

Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to release in theatres on October 17, 2025, but has been postponed. The new release date has not been confirmed yet.

