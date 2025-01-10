Unni Mukundan is the new name shining brightly at the box office amongst the Hindi audiences, with the Hindi version of the Malayalam film Marco earning a total of 10.7 crore at the box office. With this pace, it might cross the 12 crore mark in its lifetime with the Hindi version.

India Collection & Profit

Unni Mukundan‘s film has already recovered its entire budget of 30 crore at the box office with a collection of 56.95 crore and a profit of 89% at the box office. It will very soon also attain the hit verdict at the box office, bringing the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 21

On the 21st day, the third Thursday, January 9, the film earned 0.50 crore at the box office. This was a drop of 19% from the previous day, the third Wednesday’s 0.62 crore.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the action thriller’s Hindi version at the box office in 15 days.

Week 1: 0.28 crore

Week 2: 4.6 crore

Day 15: 0.85 crore

Day 16: 1.3 crore

Day 17: 1.5 crore

Day 18: 0.65 crore

Day 19: 0.65 crore

Day 20: 0.62 crore

Day 21: 0.50 crore

Total: 10.7 crore

Marco Week 1 VS Week 3

Marco‘s Hindi version, in the first week, earned only 0.28 crore at the box office. The third week has finished at a brilliant 5.82 crore, 18.8 times higher than week 1. This 1785% jump in week 3 from week 1 is assuring that the film will definitely sail better than expected. The second week brought 4.6 crore in Hindi.

