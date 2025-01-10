Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, recreated its magic yet again among audiences. Released over a decade ago, the film surprised everyone with its performance in the first re-release edition. It maintained an extraordinary trend throughout the opening week and comfortably crossed the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 7 days!

The Ayan Mukerji directorial was originally released in 2013, and it was a blockbuster at the Indian box office. Behind this success, the chartbuster music album played a big role. Over the years, it built a loyal fan base, and now, after 11 years, those fans were back in action after the film was announced for a re-run.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opened well with its re-release edition, earning 1.15 crores. On day 2, it jumped to 2.25 crores; on day 3, it added another 2.85 crores, taking the opening weekend collection to 6.25 crores. After such superb weekend numbers, the film remained super strong during weekdays.

On day 4, it earned 1.50 crores, followed by 1.48 crores on day 5. On day 6, the film added another 1.52 crores, followed by 1.40 crores on day 7. On the whole, the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani wrapped up its opening week at a solid 12.15 crore net at the Indian box office. If you observe, the film has scored higher on each weekday than the opening day of 1.15, which is simply an outstanding trend.

With 12.15 crores in the kitty, the romantic drama has already scored the second-highest collection among Bollywood re-releases. It surpassed Rockstar’s 10 crores. Tumbbad is in the first position with an estimated collection of 32 crores, and it will remain unbeaten.

As there are no big releases this week, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is expected to mint big moolah.

Day-wise collection breakdown of YJHD re-release:

Day 1- 1.15 crores

Day 2- 2.25 crores

Day 3- 2.85 crores

Day 4- 1.50 crores

Day 5- 1.48 crores

Day 6- 1.52 crores

Day 7- 1.40 crores

Total- 12.15 crores

Even in the UK, the Ayan Mukerji-directed film has earned impressive numbers, raking in £55K, which equals 58.05 lakh in Indian rupees. Surprisingly, this is a higher sum than the collection of some fresh new Indian releases running in theatres.

