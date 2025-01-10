Nosferatu has successfully sunken its teeth at the US box office and is on its way to set a record soon. It is close to beating Longlegs in the United States and has registered the biggest number for a third Wednesday for 2024 R-rated horror flicks. The film reportedly also beat Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in foreign markets like the UK and Italy. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has been showing a stronghold at the US box office and is in the top 3 on the box office chart. On Wednesday, the gothic horror flick even surpassed Sonic 3 to occupy the #2 spot behind Mufasa. The horror flick has been directed by Robert Eggers and features Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard in leading roles. Bill plays the titular character, and the movie has received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 85%, while the audience gave it 74%.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Nosferatu is giving neck-to-neck competition to Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the US box office. The film collected a strong $1.3 million on 3rd Wednesday, beating Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and almost matching Mufasa: The Lion King. The horror flick registered the biggest 3rd Wednesday for 2024 R-rated horrors, beating Longlegs’ $1 million and 2X over Alien: Romulus’ $669K. It is the biggest third Wednesday ever for focus.

Nosferatu has hit a $73.7 million cume in the United States. The gothic horror dropped by 73.8% from its previously boosted Wednesday, New Year, and is playing over 3,132 theatres. The film will reportedly beat Longlegs as the second highest-grossing horror released in 2024. The movie featuring Nicolas Cage in the lead role was released in 2024 and collected a modest $74.34 million at the US box office. Globally, Longlegs earned over $126.9 million.

Meanwhile, Robert Eggers’ movie has collected a decent $31.0 million overseas, and allied to the $73.7 million domestic cume, the worldwide gross stands at $104.8 million. It was released on December 25. Nosferatu features Bill Skarsgard as the vampire Nosferatu, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily-Rose Depp as the Huttler couple.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

