Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu’s Mufasa: The Lion King is a super-hit affair in India. The photo-realistically animated musical drama was released on December 20, 2024. It has now surpassed the lifetime of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Scroll below for the box office update on day 19.

Suffers another fall

On the third Wednesday, Mufasa: The Lion King earned 1.04 crores in India, including all languages. It earned 0.4 crores in the Hindi belt and 0.3 crores each in the Tamil and English versions. The remaining sum comes from the Telugu version. A weekend boost is much-needed now.

The 19-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 129.30 crores. Starting tomorrow, Game Changer and Fateh will be arriving in the Indian markets. They will take over a good screen count, which might further put a dent in Mufasa: The Lion King earnings. However, the run has been excellent in totality, there’s not much to worry about.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of Mufasa: The Lion King below:

Week 1: 66.15 crores

Week 2: 45.90 crores

Weekend 3: 11.10 crores

Day 18: 4.04 crores

Day 19: 1.07 crores

Day 20: 1.04 crores

Total: 129.30 crores

Beats Oppenheimer in India

Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical drama Oppenheimer was a super hit at the Indian box office. Cillian Murphy starrer had made lifetime box office collections of 129 crores. Mufasa: The Lion King has now surpassed it by a small margin.

Mufasa is also competing against Deadpool & Wolverine (135.25 crores) to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2024. However, the pace has slowed down. It will now depend on the screen count and momentum after Game Changer & Fateh’s arrival that will decide whether Disney’s film will be able to achieve that milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

