Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh worked hard on their action thriller, Baby John. The pre-release hype was massive, but the negative reviews spoiled the party. Kalees’s directorial is now among the top 10 Bollywood flops of 2024. Scroll below for the box office update on day 15.

Near the end of its theatrical run

On the second Wednesday, Baby John made an estimated collection of 0.20 crore*. It remained on similar lines as 0.22 crore* earned on the previous day. The mid-week blues have hit hard as Pushpa 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Marco take the lead in footfalls. The 15-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 39.13 crores*.

Tomorrow, Game Changer and Fateh will arrive in Indian theatres. With too many options and poor performance, Baby John will likely be washed out of theatres.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 36.40 crores * (9-day extended week)

* (9-day extended week) Weekend 2: 2.01 crores *

* Day 13: 0.26 crore *

* Day 14: 0.22 crore *

* Day 15: 0.20 crore*

Total: 39.13 crores*

Baby John is made on an estimated budget of 160 crores. This means the producers are in massive losses, with a recovery of only 24.45% so far.

Top 10 Bollywood flops of 2024

Bollywood has unfortunately given more flops than hits in 2024. It’s been a tough time as even biggies like Jigra, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could not impress the audiences.

Based on budget recovery, Baby John is the tenth biggest Bollywood flop of 2024. Take a look at the complete list below:

I Want To Talk: 5.35% Naam: 6% Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: 12.2% Ruslaan: 16.2% Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 18% Bastar: The Naxal Story: 19.33% Maidaan: 21.2% Yudhra: 22.7% The Buckingham Murders: 23.75% Baby John: 24.45% (15 days)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

