Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film in all languages. But its craze has not been restricted only to the domestic market. It is one of the most successful films in North America. Now, another feather has been added to the cap as Allu Arjun starrer has clocked in the second-highest ticket sales in Norway. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Second-highest admissions amid Telugu films

As per Kollywood Overseas, Pushpa 2: The Rule has scored the second-highest ticket sales of all time for a Telugu film in Norway. Released on December 5, 2024, it registered admissions of 2,197 in its theatrical run. Sukumar’s directorial has also left behind RRR with almost 39% higher footfalls.

The only Telugu film ahead of Allu Arjun starrer is Prabhas & SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. Even after 7 long years, the epic action film remains unbeatable, with admissions of 3,910.

Take a look at the all-time highest footfalls by Telugu films in Norway:

Baahubali 2: 3,910

Pushpa 2: 2,197

RRR: 1,577

Kalki 2898 AD: 1,521

Saaho: 981

Salaar: 940

Baahubali: The Beginning: 771

Devara: 428

Sarileru Neekevvaru: 213

Pushpa: The Rise: 190

Pushpa 2 has registered 1056% higher footfalls than its predecessor, which is a testament to its popularity in Norway.

The next big Telugu release is Game Changer, which is arriving on January 10, 2024. It is now to be seen whether Ram Charan starrer will make it to the top 5.

Second highest-footfalls of 2024

Allu Arjun starrer has also registered the second-highest footfall for an Indian film in Norway in 2024. Take a look at the top 10:

The Greatest Of All Time – 5,659

Pushpa 2: 2,197

Jatt & Juliet 3 – 2,069

Fighter – 1,923

Amaran – 1,593

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 1,586

Kalki 2898 AD – 1,509

Vettaiyan – 1,234

Stree 2 – 1,231

Raayan – 1,175

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

