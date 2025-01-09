The craze for Bunny and Naina is spread nationwide even after 11 years. We’re talking about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which is drawing impressive footfalls nationwide. It is in the first week of re-release, and the momentum is quite strong. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

OG Box Office Collection

YJHD was the fourth highest-grossing film of 2013. It was a super-hit affair with lifetime earnings of 190.03 crores. Made on a budget of 45 crores, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film enjoyed returns of a whopping 145.03 crores.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

On day 6, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release minted 1.80 crores. Despite the mid-week blues, it has continued its upward trend at the Indian box office.

After Wednesday, the box office collections have surged to 11.25 crores. With that, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has crossed the 10 crore mark in only 6 days of its re-release.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of YJHD re-release below:

Day 1: 1.15 crores

Day 2: 2.25 crores

Day 3: 2.85 crores

Day 4: 1.50 crores

Day 5: 1.70 crores

Day 6: 1.80 crores

Total: 11.25 crores

Overall Box Office Collection

Thanks to the fantastic re-release, the total box office collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani now comes to 201.28 crores. It has become the fourth film of 2013 to have entered the 200 crore club. Previously, only Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores), Krrish 3 (240.50 crores), and Chennai Express (226.70 crores) had achieved that milestone.

Return on Investment

The producers have not revealed the cost of re-release (if any). Taking into consideration the original budget of 45 crores, the returns on investment now surge to 156.28 crores.

When converted into profit percentage, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is enjoying profits of 347%, which is humungous!

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s film is the second most profitable Bollywood film of 2013. The #1 spot is conquered by Aashiqui 2 with ROI of 612%.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Fateh Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Aims For A Decent Start Due To Its Bloodshed & Brutal Action!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News