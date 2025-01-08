Unni Mukundan’s Marco is refusing to surrender at the box office with its Hindi version as well. In 19 days, the action thriller stands at an estimated 9.88 crore at the box office, and it might eventually finish its lifetime run at somewhere near 12 crore.

The film has almost finished the chances of Varun Dhawan‘s Baby John to breathe at the box office. In fact, the weekend that passed by, Unni Mukundan’s film kept roaring at the box office while Baby John snailed.

Marco Hindi Box Office Collection Day 19

On the 19th day, January 7, the third Tuesday, Marco earned 0.65 crore at the box office. Almost as much as the last day that brought the same amount. The third weekend of the film brought 3.65 crore at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the action thriller’s Hindi version at the box office in 15 days.

Week 1: 0.30 crore

Week 2: 4.12 crore

Day 15: 0.85 crore

Day 16: 1.3 crore

Day 17: 1.5 crore

Day 18: 0.65 crore

Day 19: 0.65 crore*

Total: 9.88 crore* (estimated)

Marco VS Baby John Box Office

In the last 5 days, from January 3 to January 7, Baby John earned 2.61 crore at the box office and Marco Hindi brought 4.95 crore at the box office. Unni Mukundan’s film clearly earned 89% higher than Varun Dhawan’s action film.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Baby John below:

Week 1: 36.40 crore (9-day extended week)

(9-day extended week) Day 10: 0.5 crore

Day 11: 0.75 crore

Day 12: 0.85 crore

Day 13: 0.26 crore

Day 14: 0.25 crore

Total: 39.01 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

