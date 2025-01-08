Unni Mukundan starrer Marco is inching very fast towards doubling its investment at the box office and earning a hit tag. Currently, in 19 days, the film stands at a total collection of 54.65 crore at the box office. It would soon hit the 60 crore mark.

Budget & Recovery

The action thriller has been mounted on a budget of 30 crore at the box office and after earning a profit of 24.65 crore from the 54.65 crore total collection, it has churned out a profit of 82.17% already. The film is now only 5.35 crore away to become the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 19

On the 19th day, Tuesday, January 7, the film earned an estimated 1.4 crore at the box office, almost as much as the previous day. This is a good progress after Marco earned 7.95 crore in the third weekend.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 12 days.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Day 15: 2.1 crore

Day 16: 2.75 crore

Day 17: 3.1 crore

Day 18: 1.4 crore

Day 19: 1.4 crore*

Total: 54.65 crore

Only 9.35 Crore Away To Enter Top 5

Marco is currently the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 at the box office and it is 9.35 crore away to axe Tovino Thomas‘s Ajayante Randam Moshanam with 65 crore at number 5.

Check out the collection of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2024 in India.

Manjummel Boys: 142 crore Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life: 85.24 crore Aavesham: 85.16 crore Premalu: 76.10 crore Ajayanate Randam Moshanam: 64 crore Marco: 54.65 crore Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore Kishkindha Kaandam: 41.55 crore Varshangallku Shesham: 38.94 crore Turbo: 34.37 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the list of Most Profitable Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office US Premieres Pre-Sales: Dives Into Last 48 Hours With A 25% Jump, Is This The Game-Changing Moment?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News