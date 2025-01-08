The clock is ticking, and the pressure on Ram Charan & Kiara Advani’s shoulders feels heavier than ever. The US premiere of Game Changer is exactly 3 days away. And while the pace is picking up, it must perform better to compete with the Titans. Scroll below for the latest pre-sales update!

Is this a game-changing moment?

As per the latest update by Venky Box Office, Shankar’s directorial has registered advance booking sales of $651K as of 10:30 AM today. The Political action thriller has shown an improvement of 25% compared to pre-sales of $522K until yesterday. The number of shows has been increased across the US. From 1,409 screens, Game Changer shows have been surged to 2,006.

Around 23.3K tickets have been sold so far from 609 locations in the US. The Telugu version continues to dominate ticket sales, and there’s a slight growth in the Hindi language as well. The last 48 hours will majorly determine the buzz at the box office.

Game Changer vs Guntur Kaaram US Premieres Pre-Sales

With only two days until the big premiere, Guntur Kaaram was in a much better spot. It had made pre-sales worth $782K and sold 32K tickets. In comparison, Game Changer is almost 16% lower in advance booking sales. It has also sold 27% fewer tickets than Mahesh Babu‘s action drama.

North America Pre-Sales

AMC theatres have introduced many more shows across North America, which has led to a good jump in North America. The overall pre-sales now stand at $725K. As the release date gets closer, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer should witness exponential boosts in figures. Ideally, it should have competed with biggies like Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Pushpa 2, among others. But unfortunately, they’re way out of the league.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office (34 Days): Allu Arjun’s Magnum Opus Might Miss The 1800 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News