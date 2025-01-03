Fans of Mahesh Babu caused a scene in the Hyderabad Metro. They had just watched the re-release of his movie Guntur Kaaram. After the screening, they started shouting and chanting phrases like “Jai Jai Babu… Babulake Babu” etc. inside a train.

Their loud behavior disturbed other Metro passengers. People of all ages, including children, were affected. These passengers were simply trying to travel peacefully, but the sudden chaos made everyone uncomfortable and embarrassed. Many looked at each other helplessly.

Mahesh Babu‘s fans reportedly showed no consideration for others in the Metro and ignored the discomfort they caused fellow passengers. This incident marks a lack of respect in public spaces and shows how some fans ignore basic etiquette in their excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙈𝘽 𝙔𝙊𝙂𝙄 (@maheshbabu._fan)

India is advancing in many areas. Politicians often talk about the country becoming a global power. However, incidents like this show a different reality. They reveal how some people fail to respect public spaces. Such behavior is not limited to Mahesh Babu’s fans.

Fans of many Telugu movie heroes often act in similar ways. This trend of extreme fandom is concerning. It disrupts public order and inconveniences others. Respect for public spaces is essential. Fans should celebrate their heroes responsibly and ensure their actions do not disturb others. Mahesh Babu is yet to comment on the incident.

