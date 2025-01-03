In 2024, two films that achieved remarkable success were Manjummel Boys, directed by Chidambaram, and Aavesham, helmed by Jithu Madhavan. Now, imagine these two powerhouses teaming up. It’s happening! On Thursday, January 2, 2025, KVN Productions announced their new project through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The post featured a poster revealing Chidambaram as the director and Jithu Madhavan as the writer. The accompanying text read: “KVN Productions and Thespian Films join forces with Mavericks Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan to create a Malayalam masterpiece. Big names, bigger vision!” The film is still untitled.

Other upcoming films from KVN Productions include Thalapathy 69, starring Vijay in Tamil, and Toxic, featuring Yash in Kannada. According to OTTplay, director Chidambaram expressed his excitement about collaborating with a like-minded team to bring their vision to life. Meanwhile, scriptwriter Jithu Madhavan described the script as something close to his heart and promised to deliver high-quality content.

This marks KVN Productions’ debut in the Malayalam film industry. While the details haven’t been officially confirmed, online chatter suggests that the film features Sushin Shyam as the composer and Shyju Khaled as the cinematographer. If you’re curious about the scriptwriter’s previous works, his first directorial effort was Romancham (2023), a massive hit horror-comedy available on Disney+ Hotstar. Inspired by a real incident, the film follows a group of friends who, while living together, play with an Ouija board, leading to unexpected events.

The scriptwriter’s next film, Aavesham, available on Prime Video, stars Fahadh Faasil as a gangster and tells the story of a group of college students who befriend him but with ulterior motives. It’s an action-comedy.

As for director Chidambaram, his debut film Jan.E.Man, available on Sun NXT, is a comedy revolving around a high school reunion and a birthday celebration, with an unexpected death next door leading to a series of hilarious outcomes. His follow-up project, Manjummel Boys, available on Disney+ Hotstar, is about a group of friends who travel to Guna Caves, only to encounter a misfortune there.

