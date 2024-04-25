The year 2024 has been exciting for the Malayalam film industry. Most of their films that have been released in theatres so far have received lots of appreciation and earned big numbers at the box office. One such movie is Manjummel Boys, which was released in theatres on February 22, 2024. It’s a survival thriller helmed by Chidambaram, who previously directed Jan E Man.

The movie is based on the tragic story of 2006, when a group of friends found themselves trapped in Kodaikanal’s Guna caves. The star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu.

Manjummel Boys OTT Rights

After two months, the movie will finally arrive on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. However, it is still running in several theatres. The cherry on the cake is, along with the huge box office numbers, the makers got a good amount for its OTT rights. As reported by the 123 Telugu web portal, the OTT rights of Manjummel Boys are sold for an enormous amount of Rs 20 crores. What’s interesting is the film’s budget is the same.

It’s a big feat for the Chidambaram-directed movie, which is still minting numbers at the box office. According to a recent update, the survival thriller has earned over 235.16 crore gross worldwide. Even after two months, the love for the Malayalam movie has not stopped pouring in. The movie was also released in theatres a month ago with Telugu dubbing. Even the Telugu version is doing well at the box office. Furthermore, regarding its OTT release, the movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on May 3, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Meanwhile, just like Manjummel Boys, other movies that have grabbed attention and have performed exceptionally well at the box office are Premalu, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life and Fahadh Faasil’s recently released comedy film, Aavesham.

Must Read: THE FAMILY STAR ON OTT ARRIVES EARLY AFTER VIJAY DEVERAKONDA EARNS ONLY 38% OF ITS REPORTED BUDGET AT THE BOX OFFICE – WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH IT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News