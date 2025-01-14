The Malayalam fantasy-comedy thriller Ennu Swanthan Punyalan is witnessing a dismal run at the box office. The collections are mostly at the lower levels, and it went on to cross 1 crores on its fourth day. Take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 4th day.

Ennu Swantham Punyalan Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the film saw a dip of almost 59%. It earned 18 lakhs, whereas it had amassed 44 lakhs on its 3rd day. The film had opened at a mere 35 lakhs, which was also quite disappointing. It just saw an 11% increase on its second day and garnered around 39 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 1.36 crore. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 1.60 crores.

What’s Going Wrong For Ennu Swantham Punyalan?

The Arjun Ashokan starrer is not witnessing an adequate positive word of mouth, which could have resulted in a boost in the collection. It needs an upward graph in the collection to secure decent numbers. The day-wise collection till now has not exceeded 1 crores. The film is also facing a tough competition from other recent releases at the box office. Other Mollywood releases like Identity and Rekhachithram are faring much better at the box office and are giving a tough competition to the film. Plus, big Telugu releases Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj might also pose as a challenge for the film.

About The Film

Ennu Swantham Punyalan has been directed by Mahesh Madhu. Apart from Arjun Ashokan, the film also stars Balu Varghese, Anaswara Rajan, Renji Panicker, and Althaf Salim in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Identity Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Tovino Thomas Starrer Goes Steady But Might Lose Out On The Hit Tag

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News