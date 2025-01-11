In 2025, women are breaking stereotypes. They are leading movies and receiving international acclaim. However, some songs from recent films have raised concerns. Unfortunately, songs like Peelings from Pushpa 2 and Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj have been trending for the wrong reasons. They have received criticism for their vulgar choreography and objectification of women sparking debates on social media.

The song Peelings from Pushpa 2 has been criticized for its poor choreography. The dance moves in the song focus on cheap entertainment rather than meaningful content. Many people on social media have shared recreations of the song, some of which have been made by children. This has raised concerns about how the song might influence young audiences. Songs like this reduce women to mere objects of desire. They ignore women’s talent and individuality.

The song Dabidi Dibidi from Daaku Maharaaj features Urvashi Rautela and Balakrishna. It has also faced high criticism. The dance moves in this song have been called demeaning. The male actor hits the heroine’s back in one part of the song. This moment has been described as outrageous and highly objectionable.

The portrayal of women in the viral song from Daaku Maharaaj fits old stereotypes. Dabidi Dibidi focuses on satisfying the male gaze instead of promoting gender equality.

Cinema has a strong influence on society. It shapes cultural norms and ideas. Millions of people watch movies and songs. When harmful content is shared, it can promote regressive attitudes. At a time when women are making great progress, these songs hold them back. They reinforce harmful stereotypes that harm women’s growth.

Filmmakers need to think carefully about the content they produce. Dance and music have the power to tell strong stories. They can celebrate culture and lift society. The film industry should focus on creating content that respects and empowers women. They should move away from ideas that hurt women. If the industry does this, it will help cinema reflect the progress of modern society.

What are your thoughts about songs like Dabidi Dabidi from Daaku Maharaaj and Peelings from Pushpa 2?

