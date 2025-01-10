Ram Charan, who is well known for his graceful moves, acting abilities, good looks, and style, has a massive fan following. His fans not only appreciate him on screen but also are in awe of his off-screen personality.

It is well known that the global star has a craze for horse riding, petting dogs, and, of course, has a spot for collecting watches. It is said that Ram Charan is quite a horologist and has invested himself in timepieces and timekeeping. The worth of each watch’s price is jaw-dropping.

Apparently, the star has over 30 watches, and he buys each one that catches his fancy. Each watch is a classic and a masterpiece in its own right.

Let’s look at 7 Ram Charan watches that have caught everyone’s attention.

1. Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph – Rs 68 Lakhs

Ram Charan owns this imported watch, which costs Rs 68 lakh, but the original price, including import duties and taxes, is expected to be around Rs 1 crore.

2. Hublot King Power Limited Edition – Rs 18 Lakhs

The Hublot King Power is a limited edition watch with less than 500 watches being made. Ram Charan owns an all-black piece. One of the rarest watches on the market. It is worth Rs 18 lakhs.

3. Richard Mille RM029 – Rs 85 Lakhs

The Game Changer actor’s RM029 costs over Rs 1.5 crores. Richard Mille is a very new brand that came into existence a decade or two ago. It is known for its designs.

4. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Grand Prix – Rs 75 Lakhs

Ram Charan owns an Audemars Piguet that costs Rs 75 lakh. This Swiss brand has a long legacy of making some of the most stunning watches. It is known for its intricate designs, and if imported to India, it would cost us a bomb.

5. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore LeBron James – Rs 43 Lakhs

The RRR actor is often spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet, the Offshore LeBron James edition. The watch has a few diamond embellishments and is one of the most expensive watches RC owns.

6. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Navy Blue – Rs 22 Lakhs

Ram Charan owns this not-so-expensive Audemars Piguet. The Offshore Navy has a classic design, including elements of an Audemars Piguet—exposed screws on an octagonal face that is set in an asymmetrical body.

7. Rolex Yacht-Master II – Rs 13 Lakhs

The actor’s Rolex Yacht-Master II has a very polarizing design—either people are absolutely in love with it, or they find that the watch is a little bit too gaudy. Like all Rolex watches, it has an intricate calibre or movement that watch collectors just love. This shows the exquisite and expensive taste Mr. RC holds for watches.

