Renowned director S. Shankar, known for delivering blockbuster hits such as Sivaji, Enthiran, and 2.0 with Superstar Rajinikanth, recently addressed the idea of directing a biopic. When asked if he had plans to venture into this genre, Shankar revealed that he doesn’t have any such projects in mind. However, he added that if he were ever to make a biopic, it would undoubtedly be based on the legendary Rajinikanth. Shankar expressed his admiration about the iconic actor, stating that it’s difficult to put Rajinikanth into words. And Shankar said, ‘I just got the spark. Let’s see.’

Shankar also shared exciting updates about his upcoming projects. He confirmed that he is working on Indian 3, starring the legendary Kamal Haasan, which continues the iconic franchise. Additionally, Shankar is embarking on an ambitious three-part cinematic adaptation of the celebrated Tamil historical novel Veera Yuga Nayagan Velpari by author Su. Venkatesan.

Shankar’s latest directorial, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Samuthirakani, S. J. Suryah, and others, has just been released. This political action drama in Telugu is already creating a buzz. If you’re interested in exploring his previous collaborations with Rajinikanth, you can catch the Telugu version of Sivaji: The Boss on Zee5, while the original Tamil version is available on Hotstar. This is a political crime thriller. For science fiction fans, the 4K version of Enthiran, the Tamil original language, is available on Sun NXT. This film, which explores a robot with artificial intelligence and emotions, was a massive success. Additionally, 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran, can be streamed on Prime Video.

