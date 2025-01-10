Prithviraj Sukumaran is a prominent superstar with a Pan-Indian presence, hailing from the Malayalam film industry. For some time now, rumors have been circulating about a period action drama directed by S. Mahesh, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, as of now, nothing has progressed beyond the discussion phase.

Currently, Prithviraj is focused on the post-production of his third directorial project, L2: Empuraan, which is the sequel to his debut film, Lucifer. Once L2: Empuraan is wrapped up, he’s expected to return to acting, starting with the thriller Nobody, directed by Nissam Basheer, known for his work on the Mammootty-starrer Rorschach.

After that, according to rumors, Prithviraj will be shooting for both Kaaliyan and SSMB29 simultaneously. The shooting for Kaaliyan is expected to begin in May 2025. SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, will feature Prithviraj as the primary antagonist. The exact timeline for Kaaliyan’s completion remains uncertain, though it was first announced in 2018. The film is set to revolve around Iravikutti Pillai, a 17th-century commander-in-chief of the Venad Kingdom of Kerala.

While some industry insiders suggest that musician Ravi Basrur will compose the music and that Mrunal Thakur is set to play the female lead, these details remain speculative.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Retro Release Date Announced: Suriya, Joju George, & Prakash Raj Star In Karthik Subbaraj’s Action-Packed Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News