The 1996 film Indian, directed by S. Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan in a dual role, was a monumental success. Decades after its release, a sequel arrived in 2024, but unfortunately, it faced both critical and commercial disappointment. Despite this setback, a third installment is in the works. Initially, there were speculations that the film would bypass a theatrical release in favor of an OTT debut. However, it has since been confirmed that the third film will indeed be released in theaters.

The project has encountered multiple delays. Recently, the production house behind Indian 3 approached the Tamil Film Producers Council, requesting that the release of Ram Charan’s Game Changer in Tamil Nadu be halted until an agreement could be reached on when Indian 3 would be completed. However, all the affected parties have now agreed, although no official confirmation has been given.

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, filmmaker Shankar discussed the ongoing delays of Indian 3. He mentioned that he would begin working on the film after the release of Game Changer. When asked about the release date of Indian 3, Shankar stated that all decisions regarding the film would be made and discussed following the release of Game Changer.

Releasing tomorrow, Game Changer is rumored to have been made on a budget of around 400 crores. The film, a political crime thriller, stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. The story is by Karthik Subbaraj, and the music is composed by S. Thaman.

In addition to the original Telugu version, the film will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The runtime is approximately two hours and 45 minutes. The production companies behind the film are Benay’s Bird & Animal Source, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and Zee Studios.

