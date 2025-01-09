Tamil superstar Suriya hasn’t been having the best of times at the box office lately, with his recent films struggling to make a mark. But here’s some exciting news to turn things around! The talented Karthik Subbaraj is teaming up with Suriya for the very first time in an action-packed, crime-thriller-meets-romantic-comedy. And guess what? The makers have just dropped the release date for this collaboration.

The film’s announced release date is May 1. The makers announced this yesterday, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, through social media. Produced by Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment, the project, initially referred to as ‘Suriya 44,’ now carries the title Retro.

Joining Suriya in this star-studded cast are Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and Karunakaran. Adding charm, Shriya Saran will feature in a unique dance number, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna.

About two weeks ago, the makers unveiled a teaser setting the film’s tone. It features Suriya making a heartfelt promise to Pooja Hegde to change his ways, intercut with striking visuals of his past life, showing everything he’s now vowing to leave behind. The teaser wraps up with him asking for her hand in marriage. Check out the teaser linked below.

