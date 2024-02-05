Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: After Bollywood, we are now here with the Best Director (South) category, with Karthik Subbaraj and Nelson Dilipkumar in the race for the honor. The South industry is known for its gripping storylines and fantastic actions. Hence, you can understand how hard it was to narrow it down to just four names.

Like the previous articles, we have added the Twitter poll at the end of this story, and you can choose your favorite director from there. The affection fans have for the South actors is totally different, and the directors have a big part in portraying them beautifully on screen, eventually making people love them and the craft.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan gave one of his biggest hits of 2023 with South Indian director Atlee, and he will be bringing another heart-thumping movie with Varun Dhawan, titled Baby John. The directors are expanding their horizons, and the fans could not be more happy about it. Meanwhile, let us look at our nominations for the Best Director (South) category for Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, including Jailer maker Nelson Dilipkumar, Jigarthanda DoubleX director Karthik Subbaraj and others.

Here are the nominations-

Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda DoubleX) – Tamil

Karthik Subbaraj debuted as a director in 2012 with the film Pizza. It featured Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nembeesan in lead roles. The 2023 movie Jigarthanda DoubleX is a prequel to his 2014 movie Jigarthanda. It has Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.

Jude Anthany Joseph (2018) – Malayalam

Jude Anthany made his directorial debut in 2014 with Ohm Shanthi Oshaana. His 2023 movie 2028 is both a critically and commercially successful film. The Film Federation of India also chose it as the country’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars.

Jeo Baby (Kaathal – The Core) – Malayalam

Jeo Baby is a well-known Malayalam director, scriptwriter, and actor. He won the 51st Kerala State Film Award for Best Film for his movie The Great Indian Kitchen. His movie Kaathal – The Core features Mammootty and Jyothika in the lead. Both critics and viewers widely praised the film.

Nelson Dilipkumar (Jailer) – Tamil

Nelson Dilipkumar, popularly known as Nelson, has a knack for making films with elements of black humor. He is known for movies like Doctor and Beast before making Jailer. The movie features megastar Rajinikanth in the lead role, with Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, and others in supporting roles. It is the 169th movie of Rajinikanth.

Now, the ball is in your court; you can select your favorite filmmaker, from Karthik Subbaraj to Nelson Dilipkumar, and help them win Koimoi Audience Poll 2023’s Best Director (South). Check out the Twitter poll here:

And for more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

