Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: From Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee To Yash Raj Films' The Railway Men - Vote For Best Production Design

The year 2023 has offered us some of the most brilliant and elaborate stories in the form of a web series, right from romance to drama to crime to thriller to rom-coms to comedy. You name the emotion, and a web series had it. Since we have been acknowledging and honoring the best from the year 2023, we are back with the Koimoi Audience Poll 2023.

This time, we have chalked out nominees for the best production design. What is that, you may ask. Well, a production design aligns its set with the plot, tone, space, and time of the storyline.

Suppose a film is set up in the 90s; then every single thing you see on screen should resonate with the 90s, and that is the work of a production designer. In Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, we have picked up the four best production designs of 2023.

Here are the nominees for the web series with the Best Production Design.

1. Jubilee

Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Prime Video’s period drama was set in the 40s and early 50s – a time when the film industry was starting to flourish. Every detail on this set was worth appreciating. Here, have a look at the trailer.

2. Made in Heaven 2

The Prime Video series was based on the theme of weddings, and each and every wedding was so aesthetic yet so different from the other.

3. Guns & Gulaabs

The black comedy streaming on Netflix is set up in Gulaabganj – a fictional town where opium grows. Amongst gangwars and common people, Raj & DK have created an absolute spot in the world.

4. The Railway Men

Based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the Yash Raj Films’ web series offers such a detailed insight into the tragic event that you will never unsee these details as you pin the story in your heart.

Who will you vote for as your Best Production Design from the web series in the Koimoi Audience Poll 2023? Vote here.

