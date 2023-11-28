The Railway Men is a mini-series produced by Yash Raj Films. It stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Divyenndu Sharma, Sunny Hinduja, Juhi Chawla, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others. The show is inspired by the Bhopal Gas Leak of 1984, and it is making an impact with its real portrayal of the characters.

For the unversed, the 1984 tragedy was one of the biggest chemical disasters of the world, where a chemical factory’s negligence triggered the leak of a disastrous and life-threatening gas in the city, amounting to a hazard and loss of lives.

While the people of an entire city were struggling for air, it was the Railway that decided to turn saviors for their people and the city. The Railway Men is a true depiction of the tragedy with minute details and unheard anecdotes.

The series has been mounted on a big scale, which means that the actors have been paid the general quotes they deserve and deserve. While how much the star cast earned from this web series is not known yet, we did a little research on how much they generally charge for a single project.

Check out the salaries of the actors who were part of The Railway Men.

The Railway Men’s Iftekaar Siddiqui – Kay Kay Menon’s Fee

The actor has been an active part of the OTT scene. He won accolades playing Himmat Singh in Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops. The actor was also seen in Farzi. He plays the Bhopal Station Master in the Railway Men. Kay Kay usually charges 1.5 to 2 crore for a project, depending upon the length of his part.

The Railway Men’s Rati Pandey – R Madhavan’s Fee

The Rocketry actor plays Railway Officer Rati Pandey in the film. The actor who made his OTT debut with Breathe charges 7 – 8 crore per film. He earns 1 – 2 crore per month from brand endorsements and celebrity events.

The Railway Men’s Rajeshwari Jangley – Juhi Chawla’s Fee

Juhi Chawla charges 1 crore for her appearance in a show. However, the length of the role generally decides her price. The actress earns 40 – 50 lakh monthly, and she earns 1.5 crore from her brand endorsements! Juhi appears in the web series in a powerful cameo as a Grade A Railway Officer.

The Railway Men’s Express Bandit – Divyenndu Sharma’s Fee

While Divyenndu Sharma made his film debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, OTT turned into a boon for him as he turned everyone’s favorite Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur. He was paid 50 lakh for the show, and that’s been his OTT price! Divyenndu plays a Railway constable who is actually a thief going by the alias Express Bandit.

The Railway Men’s Imad Riaz – Babil Khan’s Fee

Babil Khan made his debut from Qala, and he plays Imad Riaz, a junior-level worker at Bhopal’s Railway Station. While the actor has worked wonders in the web series, which is his third project, nothing has been revealed about his salary slips yet!

The Railway Men is streaming on Netflix and currently rates very high on our suggestion meter. Check it out here.

