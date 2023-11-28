Bigg Boss 17 has been making one contestant look like a fool, and the contestant is Anurag Dobhal. A motorbike vlogger who goes by the name THe UK07 Rider and calls his fans Bro Sena. His pickline, “Jinhe pata hai unhe pata hai” is quite famous among his fans. Now, Anurag’s brother has come out to make some shocking claims against the reality show.

Anurag Dobhal’s brother, who goes by the Instagram handle kalam_inkk, decided to do a pardafaash session on Bigg Boss, claiming that the show is scripted and a narrative is being set for Anurag to show him in a bad light continuously.

Calling Bigg Boss 17 biased, he wrote on his Insta stories, “They called us and said ki Anurag se direct baat nahi hogi. Aap aana BroSena ke saath and Bigg Boss se question karna. So that they can create a mess of brosena. Not dumb enough to get into your traps. Maine bola tha Anurag se direct baat karwaao, I will come but not to talk with just Bigg Boss. I want to talk to my brother.”

He further questioned about Anurag’s mental health and wrote, “Sharam ab unko aani chahiye jo abhi tak samajh nahi paaye ki Anurag ko mentally kya khelna pad raha hai. Haso, troll karo, sab karo, and make him a dead soul. Shayad tab jaiso ko shant mil jaaye. Thu Hai is industry pe. Sorry to say, but no one cares about someone’s mental health, and when they do something wrong, aa jaayenge candle leke.”

The brother, even promised and claimed he is ready to pay the compensation for Anurag’s exit from the show and wrote, “Jhukna nahi, bus tu lad Anurag main hun. 4 crore main aur mera bhai dete hain inko, abhi bhejo bahar usko. Bematlab ka taget inka. Kama lenge wapas meri jaan milke. Par jhukenge nahi chahe kuch bhi ho. Biased show as hell.”

He further threatened Bigg Boss 17 makers about Anurag’s fandom and wrote, “Or rahi baat Bro Sena ko bula lene ki, Bigg Boss filmcity kam pad jaayegi. Kuch bhi fekhta hai bas.”

The posts were shared on a Reddit thread, which got mixed reactions. While some agreed that no matter how stupid Anurag might come across on the show, Salman Khan should not humiliate and bully him. Others felt he deserved this. A comment read,”Paida huay nahi abhi arrogance asmaan ko chu raha hai. Jhukenge nahi jhukenge nahi, bhai thoda zameen pe aao, cribbing band karo, 24/7 bitching kam kar kay entertain karo, phir complain karna bias hone ki to samajh bhi aaye.”

Another comment read, “I was not a big fan of him. He has his bad habits woh to baki sab maa bhi hain but usko kafi target kia gaya hai and this statement clears it kay Bigg Boss is just trying to humiliate him, it’s a complete torture.” A third comment read, “Honestly, I agree with him.. the show is literally bullying him.”

A user wrote, “Anurag may be dumb and clueless, but he’s not a bad guy. Salman Khan better not do a Vivek Oberoi on him.” For the unversed, Anurag Dobhal has been constantly grilled by Salman Khan after he claimed that Bigg Boss & Salman pay attention to only film celebrities.

You can check out his brother’s post and the entire Reddit discussion here:

