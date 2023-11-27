The new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will be dropped, this Thursday. After Karan Johar’s Students Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, his first leading ladies, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, will make a dazzling appearance. This morning, the promo for the upcoming episode was dropped online, and it has taken the web by storm for all the right reasons. But we must say it’s Kajol who has us hooked and eagerly waiting for the episode to stream.

The promo opens with Rani Mukerji telling Karan Johar, “I want to expose you,” responding to which Kajol excitedly says “I like this show already.” Later, the filmmaker introduces the actresses as his first leading lady. Scroll down to know why Kajol accused him of ‘abuse’.

Karan Johar further shares an interesting anecdote of the time when his father, Yash Johar, told Sanjay Dutt, “Main road pe aagaya” after he began shooting for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In another scene, Rani tells KJo, “You snatched food from me, hit me’. Reacting to this, Kajol, who shares the couch with her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star, goes on to call it ‘abuse’ with a smirk. Seeing them plotting against him, KJo calls Kajol ‘bit*hy’.

The promo further sees Kajol and Rani Mukerji bracing themselves for the buzzer round, where Karan Johar first asks them about a Kajol film in which Rani had a special appearance. The promo gets interesting further as Kajol threatens the filmmaker to walk out of the set.

Reacting to the promo a user wrote, “It’s interesting how Rani and Kajol have moved from a pretty frigid relationship to a more familial one now. They regularly go to the same pujos now, right?”

While another said, “I’m sure the ep is fun. Kajol was funny in season 7 and she is not so consious like other actors. However man pls give us new stories about you guys. We have heard how karan controlled ranis diet already. The same with kajols bicyle incident don’t give us the story for nth time.”

“This is gonna be wild!!!,” read another comment.

Coming back, the episode will stream on Disney+Hotstar from this Thursday, i.e., November 30.

