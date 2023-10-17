As the 1998 romantic drama, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ completed 25 years of its release on Monday, the lead actress of the film, Kajol, took a stroll down the memory lane. She became Anjali once again, calling the film a labour of love.

Written and directed by Karan Johar, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani Mukerji as Tina Malhotra in lead roles, along with Salman Khan as Aman Mehra in a special appearance/extended cameo.

It also features Sana Saeed as Anjali Khanna as well as Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Johnny Lever and Parzan Dastur. The film also featured cameos appearances from KJo, Neelam Kothari, Nikkhil Advani, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan and Geeta Kapoor.

The plot of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend. Filmed in India, Mauritius and Scotland, this romantic drama was Karan Johar’s directorial debut.

On the 25th anniversary of the movie, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a reel where she appears as her character Anjali. Kajol wore a black jogger set, with a matching cap and short hair. She is seen posing in a picturesque location with trees in the backdrop. The background score is the song ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’ from KKHH.

Kajol captioned the post, “Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years (couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film… So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labor of love.”

The music of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was composed by Jatin-Lalit, and it was the biggest seller of the year. The Karan Johar directorial was the highest-grossing Indian film in 1998, and received various accolades including the National Film Award for ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Anjali Sharma you will forever be my always.” Another wrote: “Iconic”.

A third added, “Oh god.. This took us back to amazing childhood memories… Anjali, ur hairstyle, innocence, childlike role.. Rahul, tina, nd hv to say aman role was awesome.. Such a gem.. His entry in song was magical.”

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in ‘Sarzameen’ and ‘Do Patti’.

