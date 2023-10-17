Karan Johar’s films have always been incomplete without Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo appearance. Be it his romantic sher-o-shayari in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor or his cameo as scientist Mohan Bhargav in Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmashtra, he surely knows how to leave a little sparkle everywhere he goes and is King Khan for a reason. However, in the latest interview, the filmmaker revealed why SRK and Kajol’s cameo appearances were missing from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles as well as Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. While many expected SRK in a cameo appearance, KJo recently revealed that he felt embarrassed to ask the ‘Jawan’ actor to be part of Rocky aur Rani.

Karan Johar told Pinkvilla, “The entire AD (assistant directors) team; some of them will say that in Tum Kya Mile, the best moment should be when you track away from Alia-Ranveer and just go to Shah Rukh and Kajol and they sing the same song. And they look at them and then Alia realizes that this is pure love because they represent love. And I was like what level of guts do I have to not just ask Shah Rukh to do a cameo but to come to Kashmir, get into the hair and costume. Plus, Shah Rukh never says no to me and I have to really pick and choose what I have to ask for.”

Karan Johar went on to add, “I remember when we went as a team to ask him to play the massive, impactful cameo in Brahmastra, at the end of the day, he just looked at us and said, ‘It’s Karan. I can never say no’. I know that I can’t take that empowered feeling for granted. I can’t keep going back. I remember for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, I knew that who except for Shah Rukh can say, ‘Ek tarfa pyaar ki taakat hi kuch aur hai..’ I was like, ‘Aur kaun bolega. Aur kaun bol sakta hai!’. ‘Isme sirf mera haq hai, sirf mera’ and you know, you need a king to recite this dialogue, who now is an emperor by the way.”

Karan Johar further said that Shah Rukh Khan never says no to him if he ever asks for his appearance in any of his films. “So when I went and asked him, he said yes. He has never said a no. So I have to pick and choose my favors. So for this one, I let it go. I was like I won’t go. I was like I will be so embarrassed to ask again because he gave nearly 12 to 14 days for Brahmastra. Didn’t charge a penny. Was there for just full love and full energy. And I am like, he is king-sized hearted as well, more than anything else.”

