Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. They have been married for almost five years, but we still cannot forget their dating days. Ranveer has never been subtle about his love for Deepika, and with time and again, we found evidence regarding the same.

Today, we have a throwback interview, where the two of them talked about what is that thing that makes their ‘jodi’ a special one, and it’s everything beautiful. Scroll ahead to watch it below.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been part of three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films that carved their relationship. From Ram-Leela to Bajirao Mastani to Padmaavat – their bond grew deeper and deeper.

In one of the interviews with Zoom back in their Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela days, when the reporter asked, “Three things that make the Ram-Leela pairing special,” Deepika Padukone shared, “I think the pairing itself. The fact that this is our first film together…” But when the Jawan actress got lost in her thoughts, Ranveer Singh interrupted and said, “I know.”

Ranveer Singh further continued, “Firstly, it’s the visual. I think we look great together. If you try and break it down scientifically, it’s complimenting complexion, skin color – just everything. She is like Beaty, and I’m the Beast. She is the epitome of grace, elegance, and poise. Me – raw, rugged, animalistic, barbarian, borderline caveman. So yeah, it’s very complimenting. There are very complimenting energies. Mine is all over the park, and hers is like Zen. That’s why it’s like yin and yang,” leaving Deepika Padukone blushing throughout the time.

Check out the video shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage 👑 (@live.love.deepika_)

One of the fans wrote, “His humility and love for his spouse stand in your / our faces.” Another one penned, “He’s just sooo cute yaarrr..😂 like to have a man to flex u like that in front of the whole world.”

One of the netizens commented, “Baberean😅 your the best ranveer❤️”

Another comment read, “Her face when he was describing himself…they are adorable 😂”

Apart from the three films, Deepika and Ranveer worked together in 83. She also had a cameo in Ranveer’s film Cirkus.

What do you think? Aren’t they the perfect examples of yin and yang? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar’s Speech On AIDS Awareness, Saying, “C*ndom Istemaal Karo Aur Khiladi Bano,” Being Clueless About The Topic Made Saif Ali Khan ROFL!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News