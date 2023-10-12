Sukhee actor Kiran Kumar in a recent interview spoke about his rumored ex-girlfriend Rekha. The diva recently celebrated her birthday and turned 69. During the 90s, Rekha was rumored to be dating actor Kiran Kumar. In a recent interview, Kiran spoke about the actress and called her a ‘lovely person’. He even said that he could not believe how she looked so young.

In the interview, Kiran was asked about the 1975 incident when Rekha called her then-rumored boyfriend a ‘Mama’s Boy’ in an interaction with Stardust magazine. In the same interview, Kiran had apparently said that he gets annoyed when Rekha mimics his ex-girlfriend’s voice on the phone.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kiran spoke all about the famous 1975 interview and said, “Rekha ji is a lovely person, she has a heart of gold and the face of a diva, I fail to understand how she can manage to look the way she looks now, after all these years. She’s a person I have a lot of reverence for. I haven’t crossed paths with her in a long time, but she’s somebody whom I’ll always cherish in my heart, that’s it.”

When asked how Rekha has helped him grow as an individual, the ‘Himmat’ actor said, “Nobody has helped me grow. I’m responsible for my own growth… All the women I’ve met in my life, each one has helped me evolve as a person. All of them. There isn’t one person in particular who has made me grow. My successes are my own, my failures are own. I won’t attribute them to anybody.”

So would the Tezaab actor meet Rekha anytime soon? Looks like that is not a possibility. The actor said, “I don’t want to get in touch with her. I don’t want to call her up and say, ‘Ma’am, I want to meet you’. I don’t want to do that. She has her own life, and I have mine. If destiny desires, we will meet and talk as friends. That woman has a heart of gold, dil ki sona hain woh.”

He further added that the ‘Krrish‘ actress would never demean anyone, “She is too big a person to do that. She would never demean somebody. She never did anything like this, nor would she ever do it in the future.”

