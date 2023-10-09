Okay, this is getting out of hand now. We posted an idea for Red Chillies Entertainment to conceptualize for Ra.One 2, and as expected, Shah Rukh Khan fans went gaga over it, boosting this wild wild ride to another level. Something really crazy happened, and we are back to bring a follow-up story for the same.

For those who want to read in detail, here’s the article discussing the sequel to Ra.One but those who want a quick summary, the following two paras are for you (please skip if you’ve already read the idea article):

It’s 2027, the perfect time for producers to bring back Ra.One, because of the crazy developments in the AI sector, Apple is taking over the tech world with its perfect ‘consumer’ version of ‘Vision Pro’ and many more happenings in the world of cinema. Armaan Verma’s Prateek Subramaniam (Shah Rukh Khan’s son in Ra.One) has grown & is now into VR/AR & hence discovering VR headset that becomes an integral part of how he lives & in which he designs his life in which his father, Shekhar Subramaniam, is still alive.

With the help of AI, Shekhar learns a lot about humanity & all its flaws and the mistakes we continue to make as a race, making him turn into a vigilante against the system. Who, apart from Shankar, could carry a film to be made on such a colossal scale & make sure it looks good?

Now, coming to the crazy part, we suggested Enthiran, Enthiran 2.0 (Robot, 2.0) Director Shankar take over the reins of story, direction, and screenplay, and many fans did agree to this, with some suggesting to retain Anubhav Sinha.

Without discrediting anyone, Sinha is exceptionally talented, too, and is yet to get his worth due. Still, Shankar has had some experience in this genre and could bring a tad bit more to the plate to boost the visual aspects of the film. 2.0, despite its flaws, had a lot of things going in its favor when it came to how it was lavishly presented.

A friend of the website, named Shahid Kamal, took the idea to another level by suggesting how Ra.One 2 could be in the same universe as Rajinikanth’s Robot. This only opened the floodgates to my imagination, and hence, I decided to bring a sequel to the already-hit idea we are shaping for a probable Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster.

We all remember how 2.0 focused on the lives taken by the intense cell phone radiation killing living beings in birds & other flying creatures. Chitti is now dedicated to helping the government, and we all remember how Arjun Rampal’s Ra.One was the ‘AI-gone-rogue’ antagonist, causing mayhem back in the day.

What if Ra.One returns (Can we please replace Arjun Rampal with Vijay Sethupathi?) and is so powerful with AI gaining all the dangerous potential that this time it’s not just Shekhar’s (Ra.One’s Shah Rukh Khan) son in danger but the entire human race.

Chitti won’t be able to handle all the pressure and will need a helping hand from someone who has defeated Ra.One before, we all know who’ll enter and make every cinema hall erupt with innumerable seetis and taalis – ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan.

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan teaming up for a full-fledged film would surely be a dream come true for many cinephiles, and another reason why all this sounds like a PERFECT IDEA is Chitti’s cameo in Ra.One. The ‘fun’ special appearance could actually turn into a potential blockbuster that would set standards for Bollywood reviving the superhero genre of films around the world.

This superhero-verse would change the game for not only Shah Rukh Khan but would help the Indian cinema to attain a never-seen-before height by finally giving an answer to Marvel’s Avengers. With all of this, imagine Hrithik Roshan making a cameo towards the end as Krrish finishes the film on such a cliffhanger that the next part should bring all the Indian superheroes together to create something unparalleled, something even Hollywood has never seen.

Red Chillies Entertainment, please make this happen? #WeWantRaOne2 (or Ra.One Returns).

