Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, which was one of the much-awaited films of this year, was released last week with much fanfare. The film created a storm at the box office and within three days the film crossed 300 crores at the box office.

Despite this, the craze and hype of the Atlee directorial has been top-notch and refuses to die down anytime soon. To celebrate the massive success, the makers and team organized a grand post-release event in Mumbai on September 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was attended by the film’s whole team including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and others. But, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Girija Oak couldn’t attend the conference. During the post-release event of Jawan held in Mumbai, the host asked Vijay Sethupathi, “How do you react to this kind of success”, to which he replied,”Don’t ask me, Sir has seen so much success. First of all, I didn’t expect so much love from, for the first day of release in Chennai, a lot of people called me and told me they couldn’t get the tickets for first day first show for Jawan. People love him (SRK) so much.”

“The name Shah Rukh Khan is enough. The way he behaves, the way he treat people, he gives only love. Somebody has written Shah Rukh Khan, you can go and hug the name also, that’s enough.” Sethupathi then concluded, “I love you, Sir”.

Shah Rukh Khan then reciprocated, “I love you too. I love you all. I think after the press conference, I can propose to you, we can marry now. We will do a lot of acting together.” To which, Vijay Sethupathy replied, “Nothing wrong sir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

During the press conference, Shah Rukh Khan shared why Nayanthara, his lead actress, couldn’t attend the event. He mentioned that she was in Chennai, celebrating her mother’s birthday. In a heartwarming gesture, Shah Rukh then serenaded Nayanthara’s mom with a rendition of the happy birthday song.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Dark Truth On The National Award Debate & Allu Arjun Winning The Best Actor Over Vicky Kaushal: “Kuch Log Unrecognised Reh Jaate Hain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News