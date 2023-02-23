Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses from the South. Apart from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the actress is all set to make her Hindi debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan with the upcoming film Jawaan. While a lot changed in Nayanthara’s life in the last year as she got married to Vignesh Shivan and welcomed her twin sons with him, a new report is claiming that the actress is planning to take a step back from films.

After dating for several years, Nayanthara and filmmaker Shivan tied the knot in June 2022 in Mahabalipuram. In October of the same year, the couple welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogate.

The couple is surely over the moon as they are embracing parenthood. Vignesh Shivan often shares adorable pictures with their sons but has not revealed their faces yet. While Nayanthara currently has a long line-up of films in her kitty, she is reportedly planning to take a break from her acting career.

According to a report by FilmiBeat, Nayanthara is planning to quit acting to focus on her sons and her production house. The actress co-owns Rowdy Pictures with her husband. While this can come as a shock to the actress’ fans, any official confirmation has not come yet.

Nayanthara was last seen sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi in Godfather. She is now eyeing her upcoming film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which will mark her entry into Bollywood. The Atlee directorial will also see Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani.

Apart from Jawan, Nayanthara is gearing up for her 75th film, which is tentatively titled Superstar 75. The actress also has Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu and AK 62 with Ajith Kumar in the pipeline. Moreover, she has reportedly signed Auto Jaani, helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

