Shah Rukh Khan's Watch Has Taken The Internet By Storm With Its Jaw-Dropping Price Of 4.98 Crores!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his record-setting spy action thriller ‘Pathaan’, recently featured in a video with Deepika Padukone and the internet is going gaga over his watch.

In the video, which Deepika shot prior to the ‘Pathaan‘ media interaction, SRK can be seen doing the skincare routine with Deepika but what has caught the audience’s attention is the watch that SRK is wearing in the video.

Netizens point out that watch is from Audemars Piguet. It is their Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch that is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan is known to be a horophile and his love for watches is unparalleled. Earlier, during a show, SRK’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ co-star Anushka Sharma had spoken about SRK’s love for timepieces. She had mentioned that she would like to steal the superstar’s watch collection.

Shah Rukh Khan’s most prized possession remains his sea-facing home Mannat. It is worth a massive Rs 200 crores. He also has a luxurious home in Delhi. Shah Rukh also has a BMW 6 series, a BMW 7 series, an Audi and other cars.

