Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has turned out to be a sensational and historic success at the box office not just in India but overseas as well. With the right buzz and decent entertainment for the masses, the film has clicked a big way with the audience and the result is in front of us. Now, after a pool of records, one more exciting feat has been unleashed and below is all you need to know about it!

The love for Shah Rukh Khan in West Bengal is well known as his films tend to do really well there. However, with his latest actioner, the superstar has surpassed all the previous records and feats. Yes, the film has emerged as the no. 1 Hindi grosser in the state by surpassing all-time blockbusters like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and KGF Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the trade analyst, Nishit Shaw, Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in West Bengal by making 29 crores nett so far with its Hindi version. It has gone past the previous record holder, Baahubali 2 (28.19 crores nett – Hindi). KGF Chapter 2 (24 crores nett – Hindi), War (22.89 crores nett – Hindi) and Tiger Zinda Hai (18.69 crores nett – Hindi).

Let’s see how many more records Pathaan breaks in the coming days!

Meanwhile, as per the same trade analyst, Pathaan has earned over 100 crores from the PVR cinema chain in India and that’s a really big achievement. It has even surpassed KGF Chapter 2’s lifetime collection in the chain.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 15: Hindi Version Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Crosses KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), Is Now Next Only To Baahubali 2 (Hindi)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News