Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and it again had a fantastic hold on second Wednesday! The film is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office and has now collected about 877 crore gross worldwide!

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, on its second Wednesday, held up superbly and was rock steady with reduced ticket prices. It collected 6.75 crore nett in India (Hindi – 6.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.25 crore). In 15 days, the film has recorded $40.58 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collections in India stand at 452.95 crore (Hindi – 436.75 crore, Dubbed – 16.20 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 877 crore (India gross: 544 crore, overseas: 332.80 crore).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan is now the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 14 (Worldwide): Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Enjoys A Fantastic Run On 2nd Tuesday, Inches Closer To 1000 Crore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News